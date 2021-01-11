Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.05 Million

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $51.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $52.10 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 469.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $83.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.56 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

