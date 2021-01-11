Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park Lawn stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

