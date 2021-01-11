ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $517,216.97 and $42,278.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,595.51 or 0.99696680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046085 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

