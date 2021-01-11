Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $128.98. 99,036,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.