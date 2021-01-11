Parkside Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 10.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,919,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.