Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $140.88. 3,569,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,389. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

