Parkside Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,574,000 after buying an additional 431,169 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

