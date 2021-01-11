Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

EFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,990,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

