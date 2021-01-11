Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after purchasing an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78.

