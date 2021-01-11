Particl 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,426.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $34,426.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,746,729 coins and its circulating supply is 9,712,276 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

