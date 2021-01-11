Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,216.95 on Monday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,239.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,001.55.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

