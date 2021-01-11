Patientory Reaches Market Capitalization of $557,117.87 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $557,117.87 and $8,147.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

