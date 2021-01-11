Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.34. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

