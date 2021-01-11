Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce sales of $216.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $492.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

