Paul Challis Purchases 12,190,162 Shares of Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) (ASX:AAP) Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) (ASX:AAP) insider Paul Challis purchased 12,190,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,901.62 ($87,072.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX)
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.