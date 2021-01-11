Paxos Standard Reaches Market Cap of $245.28 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.28 million and approximately $309.11 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, DDEX, Coinsuper and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, WazirX, Coinall, BigONE, CoinPlace, Coinbit, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CoinEx, OKCoin, P2PB2B, Bitrue, Kyber Network, CoinBene, BCEX, ABCC, BW.com, MXC, KuCoin, Crex24, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bit-Z, FCoin, BitMax, Binance, Iquant, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, OKEx, BitMart, Hotbit, HitBTC, TOKOK, Bittrex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

