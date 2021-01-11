Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $47,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 656.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Paychex by 71.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. 12,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

