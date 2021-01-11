Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $441.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.89 and a 200 day moving average of $346.68. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,210 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

