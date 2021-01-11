PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.72. 219,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

