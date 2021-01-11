PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $99,554.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,797,226 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.