PeepCoin Price Up 2,864.2% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $1,630.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 2,864.2% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,611,449,413 coins and its circulating supply is 142,411,449,413 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

