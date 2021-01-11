Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $11.37 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.37 million and $110,266.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00037993 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,699,981 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

