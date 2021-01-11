Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,208 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

Get Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.