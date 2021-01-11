Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.06

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 196872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.