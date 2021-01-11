People’s United Financial (PBCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/31/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in one. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Moreover, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company. Further, efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital-deployment activities are encouraging. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term.”

12/17/2020 – People’s United Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/1/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 50,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

