PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0026

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $106,463.39 and $262.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014918 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001630 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,543,195 coins and its circulating supply is 41,335,497 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

