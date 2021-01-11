Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.60. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

