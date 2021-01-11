Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 22.6%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price was up 22.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 2,006,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 495,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

