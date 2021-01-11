Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $101.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.54 million. Perion Network posted sales of $78.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $311.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $312.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.50 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $344.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of PERI opened at $14.14 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

