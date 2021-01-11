PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.00

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $159.30, with a volume of 2655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

