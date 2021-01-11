PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.19.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

