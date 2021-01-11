PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $159.76 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.19.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

