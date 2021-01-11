Perlin Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perlin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

