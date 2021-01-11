Permission Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136,938.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $940,780.78 and approximately $136,938.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

Permission Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

