Perpetual Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $32.54 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $32.54 million and $3.36 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

