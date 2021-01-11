Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68.

About Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC)

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

