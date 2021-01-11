Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $39.00. Personalis shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 94,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $2,513,736.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,970 shares of company stock worth $11,532,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 59.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Personalis by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.