Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Shares Up 9.8%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.