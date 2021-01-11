PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Trading Down 28.6%

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)’s share price traded down 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 285,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 73,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

