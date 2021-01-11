Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,508,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

