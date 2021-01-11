PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $206.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.90 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $174.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $940.32 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $968.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. BidaskClub raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

