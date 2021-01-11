PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,554,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.