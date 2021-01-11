Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $82.11. 138,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

