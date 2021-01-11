Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.