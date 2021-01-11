PhiloSmith Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. American National Group comprises about 6.6% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.54% of American National Group worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American National Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American National Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

