PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 7.4% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $114.78. 6,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

