Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1,729.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,435,655,487 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

