Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading 5% Higher

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. 971,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 653,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

