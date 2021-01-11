Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,364.69

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $167,364.69 and $17.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.18 or 0.99859925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00354985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00488530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00149750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

