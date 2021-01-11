PhoenixDAO Trading Up 79.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $139,519.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

